Joburg Water to have a 39-hour maintenance project on its G20 pipeline in May

Some areas in the City of Johannesburg will not have water for 39-hours due to a maintenance project being conducted by the Joburg Water.

JOHANNESBURG - As the cold winter weather approaches and load shedding intensifies, some Joburg residents can also expect to have no running water for a few days next month.

Joburg Water is conducting a 39-hour maintenance project on its G20 pipeline from 11 to 13 May.

Daily water supply system status updates: Wednesday, 26 April 2023 (Morning) #JoburgUpdates ^N pic.twitter.com/fTpCd62rCe ' Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) April 26, 2023

It said that Winchester Hills, Mondeor, Glenanda, and surrounding areas may be completely cut off during this period and should prepare accordingly.

The water utility said that it had to complete unfinished maintenance.

Joburg Water's Nolwazi Dhlamini: “The shutdown, which will result in no water supply, will last from 6pm on 11 May until 9 am on 13 May. The purpose of the shutdown is to complete a tie-in of the newly replaced section of the G20 pipeline to its existing pipeline.”