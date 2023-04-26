‘He was brighter than me’: Dikgang pays tribute to younger brother Tiego

The businessman and lawyer was laid to rest in Pretoria on Wednesday, after his tragic death in a car accident last week.

PRETORIA - Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke said his now deceased younger brother Tiego believed that the African National Congress (ANC) needed to be deconstructed in order to be reconstructed.

The businessman and lawyer was laid to rest in Pretoria on Wednesday, after his tragic death in a car accident last week.

READ:

Like his brother Dikgang, Tiego has been remembered for his anti-apartheid activism, having completed his law degree while in prison.

A man with a distinct gift of intellect - that’s how Dikgang has chosen to remember Tiego.

“He often fancied that he was brighter, and he won’t be surprised to hear that I concede that he was brighter than me,” Dikgang said.

He recalled their long telephone conversations, which were often centered around the state of the ANC.

“He talked to me a lot about strategic dialogue group, about why it is important at this time in the life of his movement, and why it may be a useful hope to instigate further and critical thinking about the way forward. Not because the movement is important, but because the revolution is in danger.”

The former deputy chief justice said he planned on penning a book on the life of his younger brother, and invited his friends to make their contributions.