Govt wants all state buildings off the grid & drawing green energy

As part of its infrastructure investment plan, moving buildings off the grid could reduce power cuts by three to four stages, and contribute towards South Africa's socio-economic growth over the next 30 years, said the Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala.

JOHANNESBURG - In its efforts to reduce Eskom's power cuts by three to four stages, government said it wanted all state buildings off the grid and drawing green energy.

This plan was gazetted in 2020 and is finally being implemented now as part of the infrastructure investment plan.

Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala is confident that its integrated renewable energy programme would not only alleviate pressure on the grid but would also bear socioeconomic benefits.

READ MORE:

“[The programme would result in] up to R1.3 trillion direct contribution to the GDP, the creation of over 13,100 new small businesses, [and] an estimated 503,000 jobs [would] be created.”

He said that government will present a detailed plan to potential bidders in May.

Zikalala said the success of its programme would contribute towards South Africa's socio-economic growth over the next 30 years.