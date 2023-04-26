Govt, mine owners playing politics with Jagersfontein victims, say residents

Only three of the promised 160 homes destroyed in a devastating mudslide last year have been built.

JAGERSFONTEIN - Residents of the community devastated by the deadly Jagersfontein dam wall collapse last year said they were still paying the price for indecisive leadership.

The community has been attempting to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives after a violent mudslide hit the small Free State town in September 2022.

Residents were promised that about 160 homes would be built by the end of December last year.

But seven months on, locals told Eyewitness News that only three homes had been built.

Three people were killed in the tragedy.

Just days after the tragedy struck, President Cyril Ramaphosa boldly promised to restore the lives of Jagersfontein residents.

As the mud settled and rescue efforts wrapped up, anger and despair began building up among residents in the communities of Charlesville and Skoti because of the delayed response and lack of accountability.

Residents said while government and the owners of the mine played politics with their lives, their inaction would be remembered and felt at next year's national elections.

