Family of South African trapped in Sudan feared he wouldn't make it

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a South African who was stranded at the border between Egypt and Sudan said they feared he would not return home alive.

Wallace’s wife, Lezaan, said he left for Sudan on January 31 for work and was expected to be there for a year.

Rapid gunfire could be heard through Sudan’s capital city - Khartoum - in a video Wallace recorded for his wife.

The video was taken on Friday, when a ceasefire was meant to be in place, to allow immigrants to leave the war-stricken country.

Wallace and his fellow South African colleagues meanwhile, managed to survive the treacherous journey to the Egyptian border.

Earlier on Wednesday, the South African embassy in Egypt finally sent their documentation to the border post, allowing them to enter Egypt.

Lezaan said the entire ordeal had taken its toll on their family as well as her husband.

“It’s very hard for your husband to actually phone you and say ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it through this and I have to say goodbye’. That happened every time we spoke, the times we could speak because the network was so bad.”

Wallace and nine other South Africans were expected to make their way to a hotel in Egypt where they would wait to be repatriated.