Eskom on Nersa's 18.6% tariff hike: 'A difficult but beneficial decision'

Eskom appeared before Parliament on Wednesday to clarify its tariff increases and what informed Nersa’s decision to grant it the increase.

CAPE TOWN - The utility's management said the decision to grant the utility an 18.6% tariff increase was a difficult one for the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

But Eskom welcomed the increase, saying it would be beneficial for its financial sustainability.

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana and interim CEO Calib Cassim briefed the select committee on public enterprises and communication on its latest tariff increases.

Makwana said that the company found itself in a dilemma.

“The dilemma that Eskom always finds itself in is that it’s revenue model is regulated and is tariffs-based”.

Cassim added that the decision was difficult, but beneficial.

“It is a difficult and it was a tough decision for the regulator to make taking into account the environment that we are all dealing with of load shedding”.

Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Obed Bapela told the committee that Eskom and municipalities had an indigent policy to assist the poor.