Ekurhuleni still has sights on building university in metro, says Ngodwana

Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said that the municipality would lobby national government to fulfil its promise of building the Ekurhuleni University of Technology and Science, an agreement first reached in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said that the municipality has not given up hope for the construction of a university in the city.

During his State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, Ngodwana said that the city would be lobbying national government to follow through on its promise to build the Ekurhuleni University of Technology and Science.

In 2021, the municipality announced it reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Higher Education and Training for the establishment of a university.

Out of the eight metropolitan cities in the country, Ekurhuleni remains the only one without a public university.

A feasibility study was done by government in the past that showed there was a need and potential to have a successful university in the city.

African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni caucus leader and council chief whip, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, said the construction of the university would bring much-needed jobs to the city.

"It is no longer an idea, that idea has been accepted. Where we are, we are at the point where we must fast-track the implementation."

Dlabathi echoed Ngodwana's statement, reiterating that the Ekurhuleni executive would be lobbying national government to fast-track the development.