Ekurhuleni's revenue collection campaign to zone in on defaulters - Finance MMC

Speaking on the sidelines of the metro's Soca on Tuesday, Dunga said that for mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana's ambitious ideas to come into fruition, Ekurhuleni would need to unlock new revenue streams.

JOHANNESBURG - MMC for Finance Nkululeko Dunga said Ekurhuleni would be going on an aggressive revenue collection campaign against companies that defaulted on their bills.

In his address, Ekurhuleni executive mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana announced several ambitious ideas that would require extensive funding from a municipality with a declining revenue base.

Dunga said the city would have to unlock new revenue streams for its ideas of expanding service delivery to poor areas to come into fruition.

"There are grants that are actually being given by the provincial government, there are grants that are actually given by the national government that we can apply for in terms of the submission of business plans by the city of Ekurhuleni.

“We need to increase our own indigent, at least, because we are getting about R5.5 billion for equitable share but we can increase that by double, R10 billion, or so."

"We need to increase our own indigent, at least, because we are getting about R5.5 billion for equitable share but we can increase that by double, R10 billion, or so."

Nkululeko Dunga, Ekurhuleni MMC for Finance, said the city can increase its revenue by applying for provincial and national grants, increasing its indigent list, strategic public and private partnerships and going after high defaulters.

Former mayor and Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Tania Campbell said the municipality also needed to adjust its policies to allow businesses to enter a payment plan with the city.

"The policy right now is even if you and I as a citizen owe let’s say R20 000 on our account and we got R10 000, it does not allow us to actually go into those kinds of arrangements. The policy certainly has to change. We will be bringing a motion to council."

Tania Campbell, former Ekurhuleni Mayor and DA caucus leader, says the State of the City address didn’t provide any new ideas.



Tania Campbell, former Ekurhuleni Mayor and DA caucus leader, says the State of the City address didn't provide any new ideas.

Campbell says the new mayor has capitalised on some of the ideas that the previous administration had laid groundwork for.