EC NPA pleased trial against Enyobeni Tavern owners finally underway

Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, who face charges related to selling liquor to persons under the age of 18 following the death of 21 teenagers at the tavern in 2022, appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

EAST LONDON - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Eastern Cape said it was pleased that the trial against the Enyobeni Tavern owners was finally underway.

Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu are facing charges related to selling liquor to persons under the age of eighteen.

Twenty-one teenagers died at the tavern in June 2022.

After months of delays, the trial against the tavern owners finally began in the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the pair made an appearance.

The State’s first witness, Mncedisi Kwinana, lived near the tavern.

She told the court how residents filed affidavits with the police and the Eastern Cape liquor board complaining about the tavern.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape NPA's spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said they were ready for the trial to proceed.

"We are hoping to cover a lot of ground when the matter returns so that it can be finalised, and the perpetrators are sentenced accordingly."

Proceedings were adjourned because of increased power cuts and the matter was postponed to 23 May.