Disbarred CT lawyer granted bail in R6m fraud case

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks said a former Cape Town attorney accused of fraud worth millions was released on R50,000 bail, with strict conditions.

Zeenat Mohamed appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, forgery, uttering, and money laundering.

The woman was arrested at her home shortly before her appearance in the dock.

She is accused of misappropriating trust funds in the amount of more than R6.6 million, which was apparently intended for settling two immovable properties’ transactions.

“The accused was struck from the roll of attorneys since 15 March 2023. The case against Mohamed has been transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in bravo for the next court appearance on 23rd May 2023,” said Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani.