De Ruyter stands by contentious intelligence report, says it is with police

The former Eskom CEO told MPs in Scopa the report had value, and led to a number of arrests at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter insisted a private intelligence report that's being called into question had value.

He told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday that it led to a number of arrests, and improved the protection of Eskom power stations.

De Ruyter said no public funds were used to conduct the risk assessment.

But he was not prepared to drop any names of politicians allegedly implicated in corrupt activity.

He said Eskom was not involved in the appointment nor the terms of reference for the private intelligence gathering operation.

De Ruyter said the information gathered by the company of the country’s first post-democracy police commissioner George Fivaz had been handed to police.

“An intelligence-led operation had led to 43 arrests at Eskom installations. It also led to the deployment of soldiers at four Eskom power stations on the 16 December.”

But he would not share the details of the private donors who funded the investigation, amid reports it cost as much as R50 million.

“As no public funds were involved, I would suggest that the identity of those donors should remain within their purview.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said it agreed to fund the investigation in 2021 because of the risk criminal activity at Eskom posed to the economy.

BLSA said it also believed Fivaz’s company was a reputable agency to do the job.