De Ruyter says he wasn't ordered by a politician to allow corruption at Eskom

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was testifying in Parliament on Wednesday about corruption allegations he made in an eNCA interview in February.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that he was not instructed by a politician to behave in a corrupt manner at the power utility.

De Ruyter said that he reported all corruption he was aware of to the police.

But he continued to refuse to name any politicians allegedly linked to the corruption.

De Ruyter stood by his claims that there were cartels operating in Mpumalanga that colluded with Eskom employees to defraud the power utility.

De Ruyter says his evidence is constrained by not compromising ongoing investigations. He’s also not in possession of information to corroborate claims in his submission, because they remain in the possession of #Eskom. LD pic.twitter.com/omFUIFobsn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2023

De Ruyter says he did not say a minister was complicit in #Eskom corruption - he insists he meant a senior politician. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2023

But he said that he was never forced by any politician to direct contracts their way.

"I’m certainly not aware of such an instruction being given to Eskom management and I certainly never gave such an instruction."

But he was slammed by the Economic Freedom Fighters' Veronica Mente for not following up on his complaints.

"It’s not my job as CEO of Eskom to do the work of the police. That was never my intention."

De Ruyter said that he cooperated with all criminal investigations and did not want to jeopardise them by naming the individuals involved.

He completed his testimony, leaving the committee to decide on a way forward.