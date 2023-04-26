Court hears Sikhosana didn’t want Magaqa to receive uMzimkhulu graft report

The slain ANC politician’s friend Jabulile Msiya testified in court Tuesday, alleging that Sikhosana, uMzimkhulu’s former municipal manager, made it clear that Magaqa wouldn't get the report detailing the multi-million rand corruption allegations linked to the building of a hall.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court heard that former uMzimkhulu municipality manager, Zweliphansi Sikhosana, didn’t want then-councillor Sindiso Magaqa to get hold of a report about alleged corruption in the municipality.

The late Magaqa’s friend, Jabulile Msiya, testified in court for the first time on Tuesday.

The uMzimkhuluwas mayor was the first State witness to take the stand in Magaqa’s murder trial.

The slain African National Congress (ANC) politician was killed in 2017.

After the uMzimkhulu council disagreed to probe the multi-million rand corruption allegations linked to the building of a hall, the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office instituted an investigation and delivered a report.

But for Magaqa and his fellow councillors, getting the report would be almost impossible.

“As the executive committee, we would demand answers from the municipal manager, Mr Sikhosana. He made it clear that we will not get that report,” Msiya testified.

She also told the court that Sikhosana and Magaqa did not have a cordial relationship.

The trial is set to continue Wednesday.