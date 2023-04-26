City of Tshwane council finally nods to adjustment budget after 3 extensions

This follows a threat from Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo to impose intergovernmental sanctions if the city failed to act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality council on Wednesday finally passed its adjustment budget for the 2022/23 financial year with 165 councillors voting in favour of adopting it.

Owing to political instability, the municipality missed four deadlines and was granted three extensions by the provincial government to pass the budget.

Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo threatened to impose intergovernmental sanctions on the city if the budget was not passed.

READ: Mamabolo threatens sanctions if Tshwane again fails to pass adjustment budget

The Good Party’s councillor - Sarah Mabotsa - who voted for the budget two weeks ago, said the issues she had raised were finally addressed.

Mabotsa said she was concerned about the allocation of funds for townships, the short time councillors had to study the budget and whether it complied with the municipal budget and reporting framework.

“So good, therefore, we will really want to support the adjustment budget to avoid provincial treasury to evoke Section 52e of the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act] and the minister of finance to withdraw the equitable share in terms of the Constitution.”