Chiloane expected to attend memorial service of murdered Soweto boys

Five-year-old Mduduzi Zulu and six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye's bodies were found last week, after they were reported missing a day before.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of the two boys who were found mutilated in Soweto will gather in White City for a memorial service on Wednesday afternoon.

Two suspects have been arrested on charges of murder related to this case and are expected to appear at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to attend the memorial service - which will be held at the Isiseko Primary School in Soweto.

“The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will today [Wednesday] attend the memorial service of the two learners who were brutally murdered in Soweto, who will then be remembered. This is to pay the last tributes to the demised learners,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona.