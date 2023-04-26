ANC MK veteran Nthatisi elected as acting mayor of Mangaung

Nthatisi was elected following the court granting the ANC an urgent interdict setting aside the election of Papi Mokoena last week.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) uMkhonto weSizwe veteran Gregory Nthatisi was elected as the acting Mangaung mayor.

He received 50 votes out of the 93 that were cast during a secret ballot at a special sitting of the metro's council.

Last week, the Bloemfontein High Court granted the ANC an urgent interdict that set aside the election of Papi Mokoena as mayor.

Nthatisi told Eyewitness News he would be acting for at least the next three months in the hope that Mokoena's matter would soon be put to bed.

“The steps that were taken were meant to ensure that the Mangaung council does not get dormant and inefficient and non-operational, as a result of the litigious processes.

“A measure was taken to ensure that we get people to act, to keep the council going and the work of council going, so that service delivery must be realised.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in Free State welcomed the election of both Nthatisi and council whip, Vumile Nikelo.

It said Tuesday's developments must be embraced by residents of Mangaung, insisting that this would enhance capacity when it comes to the delivery of services.