With Joburg mayoral position vacant, DA rules out working with PA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has once again ruled out working with the Patriotic Alliance (PA), with the position of Johannesburg mayor again vacant.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has once again ruled out working with the Patriotic Alliance (PA), with the position of Johannesburg mayor again vacant.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Monday night that Thapelo Amad had resigned, the latest mayor to exit the position.

He was set to face a motion of no confidence on Tuesday.

ActionSA had asked the DA to join its coalition to retake the city, but the DA is adamant that this must not include the PA.

The party's Fred Nel: "Last week, during a meeting with our leadership, they made it very clear that they will not distance themselves from the ANC and that they will go wherever they get the best deal. So they're really mercenaries for hire for the highest price."

Meanwhile, the leader of Al Jama-ah, Ganief Hendricks, denied that now former mayor, Amad, was out of his depth.

"No, that is wrong. Even the president of the country said that we did quite well and also the deputy president in Parliament said that we're doing very well, so I don't know where this narrative comes from the media that has been captured to bring about regime change."