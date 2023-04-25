Thabo Bester escape: Social Development Dept to assist Katlego Mpholo's family

It emerged that Katlego Mpholo's body was stolen from a State mortuary and used to stage Thabo Bester's prison escape.

JOHANNESBURG - A Bloemfontein family that found itself entangled in the Thabo Bester saga will receive the much-needed help from social workers.

Katlego Mpholo's loved ones learnt that his body was stolen from a government mortuary and was used by Bester to escape from the Mangaung Prison.

Mpholo was last seen by his family in March last year.

Earlier,Eyewitness News reported on the mental strain the family had been going through since Mpholo's body was identified.

The family has since faced more anguish after they were told they could not bring Mpholo's remains home due to further investigations.

The Free State Social Development Department's Lindi Mnguni said they would intervene.

“We have managed to link the team investigating the case with our social workers, who will ensure that the family receives the much-needed psycho-social support. Our social workers will also ensure they support the family when they go identify the body.”