Suspect in Pietermaritzburg mass shooting claims police beat him up

DURBAN - One of the suspects linked to a mass shooting where 10 family members were killed in Pietermaritzburg said that he feared for his life, alleging abuse by police.

The 27-year-old, who can not be named pending a police identity parade, claims that he was ill-treaded.

He appeared in court for the first time on Monday and claimed through his attorney that police beat him up.

During court proceedings, the accused told the court that he was beaten up shortly after he was arrested by the police.

He also requested to be taken straight to prison instead of police cells as he feared for his life.

The accused showed the magistrate what he claimed were blood stains on his pants and bruises on his right leg, arm and stomach.

He stands accused in the matter with another suspect currently in hospital for injuries sustained during a shootout with police on the day they were arrested.

The case will return to court next month.