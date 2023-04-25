Sindiso Magaqa pushed for probe into alleged irregular expenditure, court hears

Magaqa's friend and former colleague told the court he demanded an investigation into alleged corruption regarding the construction of Memorial Hall in Umzimkhulu.

PIETERMARITZBURG - A state witness in murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa has told the court that fighting corruption in Umzimkhulu made him an enemy to some.

Jabulile Msiya, Magaqa’s friend and former colleague, took the witness stand in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

She gave testimony on the events that took place before Magaqa’s murder in July 2017.

Msiya said together with other councillors, she pushed for an investigation into Memorial Hall.

She told the court there was irregular expenditure of around R17 million linked to building of Memorial Hall, and that Magaqa was pushing for an investigation into it.

However, she said some within the African National Congress’ (ANC) executive committee in the region, and some in council at the time, did not agree to a probe.

“The council itself could not agree on one thing, because we adapt democracy when some decisions are made.”

Msiya told the court the sentiment among some was that they would not be ruled by a boy, referring to Magaqa, an ANC councillor at the time.