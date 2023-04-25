Sentencing of 'Tsakane graveyard rapist' postponed

The postponement of the proceedings was due to the defence being unwell, while the presiding judge had another engagement on her diary.

JOHANNESBURG - The man known as the Tsakane graveyard rapist Petetona Abel Lebele will now learn his fate next week.

Earlier this month, Lebele pleaded guilty to four counts of kidnapping and four counts of rape between 2017 and 2019.

His modus operandi involved accosting girls and women, the youngest of whom was seven on their way to and from home and school, dragging them into the Tsakane cemetery and raping them.

He was due to be sentenced on Tuesday, but proceedings were postponed.

Lebele made a brief appearance in the dock on Tuesday for what was meant to be his sentencing.

The 43-year-old appeared in an oversized hoodie and kept his gaze down in court.

The proceedings wound up being postponed in the end because the defence was unwell and the presiding judge had another engagement on her diary.

Sentencing was set down for next Wednesday.

In the meantime, Lebele was remanded in custody.