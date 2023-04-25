Protesting UWC students say they're tired of management's empty promises

A large group of students gathered in front of the newly built Unibell student accommodation on Monday to highlight some of their challenges.

CAPE TOWN - Protesting students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) said that they were fed up with empty promises by the university's management.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande visited the institution to unveil two new buildings.

He officially opened a 2,700-bed off-campus residence and a new education building on campus.

However, his visit was marred by student protests over a number of issues.

The protesting students tried to block Nzimande's entourage from leaving the Unibell student accommodation.

[WATCH]



A group of students from the University of the Western Cape is protesting outside a student residence ahead of its unveiling by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande pic.twitter.com/A6e7bxQ41w ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 24, 2023

They were complaining about the lack of water supply during load shedding and wifi connection issues.

UWC SRC president, Mandla Notyawa, said that they also wanted the university to provide shuttle services for students to and from campus.

"This place is not safe - students are getting mugged each and every day and there is nothing that is being done to address that particular concern."

However, UWC Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius said that they were working on resolving these issues.

"As with every infrastructure project like that there's a period of fixing snags. It is common that we find things that are not properly addressed, and we address them."

Pretorius said that they would continue to engage students on any issues they might have.

The vice chancellor also condemned the brutal force used by private security on students.

Private security hired by the university shot protesting students with pellets to disperse them from gathering outside the Unibell off-campus residence on Monday.

Students retaliated by throwing stones.

UWC rector and vice-chancellor, Tyrone Pretorius: "The university condemns the excessive use of violence in a protest, whether it's by the protestors or by the police and there was a large contingent of police."