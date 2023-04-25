Prospects of success in overturning Nulane ruling slim - legal expert

On Friday, the Bloemfontein High Court ruled in favour of a discharge application brought by seven of the accused, finding that the State hadn’t proved its case.

JOHANNESBURG - While the State mulls the possibility of appealing the outcome of the Nulane fraud trial, questions have been raised about whether it should even bother.

Legal expert, Mpumelelo Zikalala, described the prospects of success as slim.

The eighth accused was also acquitted.

The State has since said that it was considering appealing the ruling.

Zikalala said that the chances of it being overturned were slim.

"If you bring evidence which is not going to be admissible in court, the chances that the same evidence is going to be admissible at the SCA are very limited because it’s on the basis of principles. Those principles as to what the boxes are you have to tick in order for your evidence to be admissible is something which is trite law, it’s known by everyone."

He said that the State should rather focus on avoiding a repeat in the future.

"So I don’t think it’s going to change at a later stage, the State should rather swallow this very bitter pill and say: 'On the next occasion, let’s just make sure we’ve investigated adequately and just make sure we are dealing with all our matters and collecting our evidence in a manner in which the quality of the evidence is going to suffice the test when it comes to what can and cannot be admitted in court.'"