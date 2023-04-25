New Ekurhuleni mayor Ngodwana to deliver first State of the City address

Ngodwana, elected executive mayor for the metro in March after the removal the DA’s Tania Campbell, is on Tuesday expected to highlight the critical priorities of the new political administration.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana will on Tuesday deliver his State of the City address (Soca) at the OR Tambo Precinct in Germiston.

Ngodwana, a member of the African Independent Congress (AIC), was elected in March, following the removal of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Tania Campbell through a motion of no confidence.

The DA in the metro said that it would not be attending Tuesday's address in protest.

The party said that the lavish nature of the event was a waste of money that could be better spent.

This will be Ngodwana’s first Soca as the metro’s executive mayor.

In a statement, Ngodwana said the address would highlight the critical priorities of the new political administration.

But DA caucus leader and former mayor, Tania Campbell, said she was disappointed that 2023's Soca would come at great expense to the city when it should be implementing cost-containing measures.

"In fact, we were not going to have a big event for Soca this year. It would have been a normal report back in a normal council sitting and this was to assist the city with savings wherever we can."

Campbell said the DA caucus will be keenly following the proceedings, as they are interested in how the new administration plans to run the city