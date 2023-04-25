Makhubele’s no-confidence motion won't go ahead after Amad resignation

Thapelo Amad was elected as mayor in January 2023 with the help of the ANC and the EFF.

JOHANNESBURG - The resignation of City of Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad means that Tuesday's motion of no confidence in Speaker Colleen Makhubele won't go ahead.

Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad has resigned, this is ahead of a motion of no confidence against him and speaker Collen Makhubele tomorrow @ewnreporter ' Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) April 24, 2023

But she says she was rather looking forward to it.

“We wanted to actually drive together as a coalition and demonstrate our strength and our resilience and commitment to this coalition and to the residence of the city of Johannesburg.”

Amad was elected as mayor in January, one of just two Al-Jama-ah councillors in the city.

He was elected through the assistance of the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters’ partnership with the aid of the Patriotic Alliance.