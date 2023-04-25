JHB EMS urges residents to be cautious after fires destroy 20 informal homes

The city’s EMS said it responded to the fires in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which destroyed almost 20 informal structures in the two separate incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg’s emergency management services (EMS) said it responded to two fires involving multiple informal settlements in Alexandra in the early hours on Tuesday morning.

It said almost 20 informal structures were destroyed in the two separate incidents, with the structures burning down in the far East Bank area, and others engulfed by fire along 16th Avenue.

One woman was rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation, but no further injuries were reported.

As winter approaches and load shedding intensifies, residents have been forced to use more risky alternatives to electricity to stay warm.

EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to be very cautious when going to bed with candles lit or gas heaters burning.

“We continue to encourage our residents, especially our residents in our informal settlements throughout the City of Johannesburg, to continue to look after all heating devices - things like candles, paraffin stoves - not to leave them unattended while in use, so we can prevent fire incidents like these.”