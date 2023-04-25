Inquest to focus on role of apartheid police officers in death of Imam Haron

The reopened inquest, which continues in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, is to get to the truth on circumstances around the late Islamic scholar’s death in detention in 1969, initially stated to be an 'accidental fall' down a flight of stairs.

CAPE TOWN - The role of apartheid police officers in the demise of the late anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, featured strongly during court proceedings during the week.

Closing arguments in the reopened inquest continue in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

This was to get to the truth on circumstances around the late Islamic scholar’s death in detention in 1969.

Sergeant Johannes “Spyker” Van Wyk and Major Dirk Genis are two of the main figures in the inquest.

Defence advocate, Howard Varney, told the court that interrogators and those that colluded with them never had to answer for their crimes, as they'd passed on.

"The reopened inquest exposed, not only the brutality of the police officers involved, but also the utterly disgraceful conduct of the medical professionals, as well as the flagrant bias of the inquest magistrate and prosecutor."

Varney highlighted that the 1970 inquest magistrate, JSP Kuhn, concluded Haron had an “accidental fall” down a flight of stairs, despite evidence that showed the imam had such extensive injuries that could not be explained by a fall down a flight of stairs.