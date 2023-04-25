Imam Haron's injuries don't correspond with his fall down the stairs: Defence

The late Islamic scholar and anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron was arrested for terrorism in 1969 and later found dead in his cell five months later.

CAPE TOWN - The defence in the Imam Abdullah Haron inquest revisited technical aspects of the late anti-apartheid activist’s alleged fatal fall.

The second day of closing arguments in the re-opened inquiry into Haron’s cause of death played out in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Haron, who was an Islamic scholar, was arrested on a terrorism charge in May 1969 and his body was found in his prison cell five months later.

Read:

- Inquest to focus on role of apartheid police officers in death of Imam Haron

- Iman Haron's family says truth about his death will give them closure

Doctor Theodor Schwär was Cape Town’s chief forensic pathologist and performed the autopsy following Imam Haron’s death.

Experts in the re-opened inquest last year, relied on available notes of the 1969 postmortem report and the 1970 inquest transcripts.

Defence advocate Howard Varney referred to the testimony of forensic pathologist Dr Steve Naidoo, who referred to the postmortem’s histology report as being a shoddy document.

“According to Dr Naidoo the injuries on Haron's body do not correspond with the fall down a flight of stairs but are, in fact, consistent with the characteristics of sustained physical assault."

Presiding judge Daniel Thulare also heard only one photograph of the diseased was taken, the area was not cordoned off and no investigating officer was appointed to the case.