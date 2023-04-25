ICC laws contradictory on arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin, says ANC

The South African government was instructed to look at the pros and cons of the arrest warrant and come up with a decision ahead of Putin's visit to the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) admitted facing a diplomatic nightmare regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to South Africa.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him the last month for alleged war crimes related to the war with Ukraine.

And with South Africa hosting the next BRICS summit in the next few months, it's bound by the law to arrest Putin as a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Read:

- Ramaphosa says government is still mulling over Putin’s visit to SA

- Don't let Putin in, Nobel prize winner Oleksandra Romantsova tells SA

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the party’s four-day nation executive committee meeting, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the ICC arrest warrant was not discussed.

However, he said, the ANC took a principled stance that government must urgently deal with the matter.

Mbalula said while the ANC respected international laws, it was of the view that some of them were selective in their application.

He further said that the ICC contradicted its own laws.

“Putin is coming to South Africa. He must be arrested by us because we are ICC, but equally the same ICC does say no head of State can be arrested in another country.”

Mbalula said that the ANC was conflicted in that it had to choose between its alliance to Russia and respecting the rule of law.

“Government is given a mandate by the ANC to deal with this matter. But where we stand as the ANC, Putin can come here anytime.”

The ANC secretary general said government was instructed to look at the pros and cons of the arrest warrant and come up with a decision.