GOTG volunteers to continue assisting CT residents affected by rain

Cape Town experienced its first rain of this year’s season which left houses waterlogged.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers volunteers will on Tuesday continue with efforts to assist Cape Town residents affected by the recent rains.

The Mother City felt the chill of its first rainy and cold snap ahead of this year's winter season.

And several informal settlements were left waterlogged, with the humanitarian aid group saying it had been inundated with calls from communities in need of assistance.

The organisation's Ali Sablay said that teams were deployed to Gugulethu where at least 50 structures had been damaged by severe flooding.

“[A] Resident has lost 4 items; bedding, clothing, school uniform and school stationery has been completely washed away. We will be visiting various other areas around the Western Cape to assist those flood victims with hot meals, food packs, warm clothing.”