Ekurhuleni Soca first step to 'restore dignity' of residents: ANC-EFF coalition

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition government in Ekurhuleni said Tuesday's State of the City Address (Soca) was the first step in restoring service delivery to residents.

Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana delivered his first address since being elected to the position in March.

Ngodwana's election signalled the end to the 16-month reign of the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition government.

The Ekurhuleni DA caucus boycotted Tuesday’s Soca, calling it lavish and a waste of the city’s money.

However, EFF councillor and council Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivenga defended the extra expenditure on marquees and sound equipment outside the council chambers.

Ntshivenga said for the first time in three years, the public was invited to participate in the Soca.

“We need to push in restoring the dignity of our people by always considering and providing social economic needs [and] equality through economic emancipation.”

Ngodwana was set to outline the plans of the new political administration.