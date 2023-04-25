Case against Enyobeni tavern owners postponed to 23 May

A group of 21 underage patrons died while partying at the Enyobeni tavern in June last year and a toxicology report revealed that their deaths were due to suffocation.

EAST LONDON - The trial against Enyobeni Tavern owners, Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, was on Tuesday postponed to later this month.

The couple faces charges of selling liquor to underage children after 21 teens died at the tavern in June last year.

When the matter returns in court, the State will be expected to call its first witness.

Mncedisi Kwinana was called up as the State's first witness in the trial against the Enyobeni Tavern owners.

Kwinana - who lives a stone's throw away from the tavern - detailed the experience of living in proximity of the tavern.

The elderly neighbour said the community had filed affidavits with the police and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board complaining about the tavern.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson, Dr Mgwebi Msiya, said the affidavits were only handed over to them after the Enyobeni tragedy.

"The affidavits were filed with Saps [South African Police Service], not with the liquor board. We only received those affidavits from Saps three days after the tragedy."

The trial is set to continue on 23 May.