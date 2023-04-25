Campbell warns Ekurhuleni mayor not to increase city's reliance on Eskom

Before being voted out from office, the DA-led coalition government had laid the groundwork for solar farm and independent power producer deals that would supply additional power to the city’s grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ekurhuleni mayor, Tania Campbell, has warned the new administration to not stifle the progress her administration made in lessening the city’s independence on Eskom.

Before being voted out from office, the DA-led coalition government had laid the groundwork for solar farm and independent power producer deals that would supply additional power to the city’s grid.

Campbell said that she was expecting newly-elected mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, to prioritise energy production in his State of the City Address on Tuesday.

She said that load shedding had devastated the industrial and township economy of Ekurhuleni.

"We are expecting the mayor to highlight his plans on economic development, strengthening the relationships we have built with the business sector in Ekurhuleni as we are an industrial hub. This will ensure more job creation in our city with an already struggling economy."