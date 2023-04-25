Al Jama-ah insisted on Amad's resignation as Joburg mayor, says party president

Al Jama-ah President Ganief Hendricks said Amad’s resignation was to prevent the relatively unknown politician from going through a motion of no confidence submitted by ActionSA.

JOHANNESBURG - Al Jama-ah President Ganief Hendricks said the party instructed Thapelo Amad to resign as Johannesburg mayor to avoid having him go through a motion of no confidence, set for Tuesday.

Hendricks said Amad's resignation was aimed at further avoiding a negative narrative around the unknown politician.

Amad was under severe public scrutiny and was seemingly overwhelmed by his sudden rise to the mayorship of one of Africa’s largest economies.

He was elected mayor through a partnership between the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Hendricks said that Amad's resignation was for the best.

“It would just create confusion in the residents of the City of Johannesburg. They would listen to the lies of ActionSA, the lies of the [Democratic Alliance] and the [Inkatha Freedom Party], and we didn't want the listeners' minds to be poisoned.”

Hendricks also said some of the positions filled during Amad's short mayoral stint would remain intact.

“We don't have acting people in the City of Johannesburg anymore. We now have a municipal manager, we have a chief of staff in the mayor's office, we have some critical appointments, those appointments will stay.

“Under normal circumstances, when a mayor resigns, they all lose their jobs. These people will retain their jobs so the administration will remain stable.”