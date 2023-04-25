ActionSA welcomes resignation of Thapelo Amad as Joburg mayor

The party said it hoped that the long overdue resignation would now open the door to a stable coalition that could oust the ANC-EFF in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said it welcomes the overdue resignation of what it called the African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) puppet, Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad.

Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele said that Amad achieved a great deal during his tenure, albeit a rather short one.

“The mayor, here, can count the many things that have been done right in the city under his leadership and as the legislature that has oversight on that process, we are quite pleased and amazed at how fast they have moved to clean the streets, to clear potholes, open clinics, and also to address issues of economic development.”