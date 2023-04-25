Go

4 men accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa plead not guilty

Magaqa was shot alongside his colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Msiya - whore sustained wounds - in Umzimkhulu, in 2017.

FILE: Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Faceboook.
25 April 2023 15:54

DURBAN - The four men charged with the murder of former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

The accused - Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa - appeared before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

They stand accused of shooting Magaqa in July 2017, in the Umzimkhulu area, where he had been serving as an ANC councillor.

Magaqa was shot alongside his colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Msiya.

The accused are also accused of wounding Magaqa’s colleagues during the assassination attempt.

The charges they face include murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, malicious damage to property as well as the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

He later died in hospital.

Timeline

