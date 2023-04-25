4 men accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa plead not guilty

Magaqa was shot alongside his colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Msiya - whore sustained wounds - in Umzimkhulu, in 2017.

DURBAN - The four men charged with the murder of former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

The accused - Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa - appeared before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

The matter could not proceed as expected yesterday, due to one of the four accused suspects appearing in a different court for a domestic violence case he committed while out on bail.

They stand accused of shooting Magaqa in July 2017, in the Umzimkhulu area, where he had been serving as an ANC councillor.

The accused are also accused of wounding Magaqa’s colleagues during the assassination attempt.

The four men are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property, and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The charges are now being read to the accused Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane, and Sibusiso Ncengwa. They are expected to place their pleas before the court.

He later died in hospital.