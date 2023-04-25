18 WC schools hit by vandals despite Easter security guard subsidies

Eighteen of the over 450 schools who received subsidies to appoint security guards during the Autumn school holiday were hit by vandals over that period, the Western Cape Education Department said.

CAPE TOWN - Over 450 Western Cape schools received subsidies to appoint security guards during the autumn school holiday.

But this did not make places of learning immune to crime.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said eighteen schools were hit by vandals over the Easter period.

The provincial MEC for Education, David Maynier, said criminals stole a variety of items, ranging from piping and fencing to stationery and sports equipment.

"Eighteen schools reported incidents of theft and vandalism, which matches the number of schools affected during the same period last year.

“The best defence for our schools remains an involved community that keeps a close eye on their local school."