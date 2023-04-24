Trial of men accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa postponed

In September 2017, Sindiso Magaqa died after he was shot and wounded in an ambush in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The trial of four men accused of the murder of former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa was on Monday postponed to Tuesday.

The matter returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for trial proceedings after the case was postponed in July last year.

The court learnt on Monday that one of the accused - Mlungisi Ncalane - was arrested for a different matter in December.

The State had to postpone the matter due to Ncalane's absence.

The court also heard that he was appearing in the Kwamaphumulo Magistrates Court for a domestic violence case.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: “The court was advised that while he was out on bail for this matter, he committed another offence, and he was arrested and was in custody. The court appearance for that case is today.”

State witnesses are also on standby to take the stand.