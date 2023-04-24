Suspects found with uncut diamonds, rubies due in Klawer Magistrates Court

On Sunday the suspects were found in possession of 29 unpolished diamonds and 3 uncut rubies after being stopped during a roadblock on the N7 near Klawer, and were subsequently arrested by West Coast police.

"In the early hours of Sunday, members attached to Operation Restore were executing a roadblock on the N7 near Klawer and they pulled over a suspicious Toyota bakkie," said the police's Malcolm Pojie.

"They ensued with the search that led to the discovery of 29 unpolished diamonds and a substantial amount of cash. They pursued with another search on the other occupant and found uncut rubies."