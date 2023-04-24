Go

Suspects found with uncut diamonds, rubies due in Klawer Magistrates Court

On Sunday the suspects were found in possession of 29 unpolished diamonds and 3 uncut rubies after being stopped during a roadblock on the N7 near Klawer, and were subsequently arrested by West Coast police.

On 23 April 2023, police members attached to Operation Restore arrested 2 suspects, aged 33 & 46 after discovery of 29 unpolished diamonds, 3 unpolished rubies & a substantial amount of cash on the N7 near Klawer during the roadblock. Picture: Twitter/SAPoliceService
On 23 April 2023, police members attached to Operation Restore arrested 2 suspects, aged 33 & 46 after discovery of 29 unpolished diamonds, 3 unpolished rubies & a substantial amount of cash on the N7 near Klawer during the roadblock. Picture: Twitter/SAPoliceService
24 April 2023 10:52

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Klawer Magistrates Court on Monday morning after they were found in possession of uncut diamonds and rubies.

West Coast police arrested the pair during a roadblock on the N7 on Sunday.

"In the early hours of Sunday, members attached to Operation Restore were executing a roadblock on the N7 near Klawer and they pulled over a suspicious Toyota bakkie," said the police's Malcolm Pojie.

"They ensued with the search that led to the discovery of 29 unpolished diamonds and a substantial amount of cash. They pursued with another search on the other occupant and found uncut rubies."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA