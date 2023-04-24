Sudan conflict: Trapped South Africans on their way out, confirms Dirco

The South African International Relations Department said that 77 South African nationals were making their way out of Sudan amid the war between the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army forces.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African International Relations Department on Monday confirmed that South Africans are on their way out of Khartoum amid intensified fighting in Sudan.

The department said it’s in constant contact with the 77 South Africans through a WhatsApp group.

International relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela said all routes out of Sudan’s capital Khartoum remained dangerous and risky due to ongoing conflict between armed forces and a paramilitary group.

Latest update re: Evacuation of SA nationals in #Sudan. Our nationals & embassy staff are on their way out of #Khartoum. I can't disclose the security & logistics of the operation. But they are moving out. We are in constant contact with them. 🙏🏾 ' Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) April 24, 2023

Over 400 people have been killed and thousands more injured while residential areas have become a battleground.

Monyela said the South African government has a plan to carry out the project of evacuation South African citizens in Sudan.