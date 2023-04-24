South Africans evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan, says Dirco

The government confirmed that all South Africans were removed from the capital, Khartoum, without casualties as fighting continued between warring forces.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who were stuck in Sudan are breathing a sigh of relief - after they were evacuated from the conflict-ridden nation.

The government confirmed that all South Africans were removed from the capital, Khartoum, without casualties as fighting continued between warring forces.

Thus far - the fighting claimed more than 420 lives and wounded many others.

The conflict broke out over a week ago between the military and a paramilitary force.

The bone of contention is the integration of paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces into the military as part of Sudan's transition towards civilian rule.

READ:

This South African who wanted to be identified only as Manda said she’s glad to have escaped unharmed.

“We are 45 plus South Africans that are en route,” she said adding that the move was graceful.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Department of International Relations - Clayson Monyela – said South Africans were being moved to a safe undisclosed location.

“They are on route to one of the neighbouring countries as we speak, I am even going to get into the details including the logistics of operation itself… we have been able to get them out. This, as you can imagine, has not been an easy operation.”

<span style="mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;mso-ascii-theme-font:

minor-latin;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";mso-hansi-font-family:

Calibri;mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;mso-bidi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-latin;mso-ligatures:none">