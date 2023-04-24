Some NPOs facing closure after Gauteng Social Developemnt Dept pulls funding

The department has withdrawn R146 million in funding, saying that the money would go to new projects including assisting nyaope addicts, sewing projects for school uniforms, menstrual packs, and waste management.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of non-profit organisations looking after those needing care says they will battle to stay open after the Gauteng Social Development Department pulled its funding stating the money will now be spent elsewhere.

The department has withdrawn R146-million in funding saying the money will rather go to new projects including assisting nyaope addicts, sewing projects for school uniforms, menstrual packs, and waste management.

Sue krawitz of the Impilo Child Protection Services says there have already been serious consequences.

“The 48 organisation that have joined our coalition and ‘their’ basic services across the board, old people, estimately 53 mentally disabled people; children and many are now closing their doors already.”

Jo'burg Child Welfare's Chriselda Bunu says they received no warning.

“It was only at the times when organisations needed to find their new SLAs that we discovered that there was this cut that had been put in funding.”

The Children's Memorial Institute's Ashraf Covaadia.

“It’s taken years and decades to build these organisations and provide the services and with one (…) sweep (…) organisations again, so hospitals are going to be inundated with problems with the babies who are abandoned.”

In response, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lefusi says he has halted the process saying this is a misunderstanding and he is meeting the MEC and officials.

“I am meeting with the MEC tomorrow morning – together with the CFO, the department so they can explain to me the position they have taken but I want to assure the sector we are not going to give up, we are not going to take decision (…) officials must know that I’ve taken that decision.”