‘Senseless’ killings of 2 Soweto boys shows SA helpless against crime - ActionSA

Joining other political parties decrying the murder of the boys, ActionSA said it was offering a R50,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest for the people responsible.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said that the murder of two boys in Soweto showed that the country was left defenceless against crime.

The party visited the two families on Sunday, ahead of a candlelight service that was held by Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko.

The party was among the political parties that raised concern about the levels of crime in the country, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) proposing a task team of highly ranked officers to work on this case.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba assured the two families that they would do everything they could to ensure that the perpetrators were caught.

"I hope that this R50,000 reward will help bring justice to the Zulu and Rabong families. The families both accepted our offer to help find the people behind these senseless killings."

