SA must tackle energy and climate crises simultaneously, says Ramaphosa

He said while 'real progress' was being made to reduce load shedding, South Africa remained committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 2030 to within a target range compatible with limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5ºC.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country must tackle the energy crisis and climate change simultaneously.

Ramaphosa also said that intensive work was underway to reduce load shedding by improving the performance of Eskom's power stations.

This, he said, included returning units at the Kusile and Medupi power stations to service on schedule, which would together add over 3,500 megawatts back onto the grid.

The country is currently on stage three and four rolling power cuts with no sign of this ending soon.

Writing in his latest newsletter, Ramaphosa said that the country was making "real progress" in adding new generation capacity to the grid by buying power from neighbouring countries and investing in renewable energy.

He said that as government intensified its efforts to address the electricity shortfall, it remained committed to reduce carbon emissions through a “just transition”.

He said South Africa was committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 2030 to within a target range that, at its upper level, was compatible with limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5ºC.