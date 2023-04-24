SA govt has a plan to evacuate its citizens from Sudan - Dirco

CAPE TOWN - A South African woman in war-torn Sudan trapped in a compound in Khartoum is desperately waiting on the SA government to intervene.

Capetonian Birgitte Davy has been working as an HR specialist in Khartoum for four years.

For Davy and more than 50 other South Africans, the wait to be evacuated continues.

"Our South African embassy has been in touch with us, but their repeated call for us has been to stay calm and to wait and to sit tight."

International head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that the SA government had a plan to evacuate its citizens.

"I'm not able to discuss the logistics of the security planning in public. All I can tell you is that we are exploring every possible avenue to evacuate our people in a safe way."