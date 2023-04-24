Psychologists approached by legal aid reluctant to evaluate Ackerman

Convicted rapist and child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman was found guilty of 720 counts of rape, child pornography, sex trafficking and attempted murder.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court on Monday heard that none of the psychologists approached by legal aid have been willing to evaluate convicted rapist and child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman.

Ackerman was found guilty of 720 counts of rape, production and possession of child pornography, sex trafficking and attempted murder.

Read:

The 52-year-old ran a child rape ring between 2019 and 2021 – where teenage boys were sexually exploited, handed over to adult men who would perform lewd sexual acts on them for a fee.

His co-accused prominent lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy died by suicide while out on bail last year.

After being convicted for some of the ghastly charges against him, Ackerman will have to undergo psychological evaluation in preparation for his sentencing.

But his legal aid representative Herman Alberts told the court that he was struggling to find a therapist who would agree to do the evaluation.

However, judge Mahomed Ismail seemed unconvinced that a psychologist’s report will assist Ackerman’s case at all.

“But even if this person, expert you call is going to come here and say well look, the accused is a fallen angel, how is that going to help? In light of what the accused himself testified here that he’s not guilty, he did nothing wrong, unless, of course, he completely recants that and he changes his mind.”

Alberts asked for a lengthy postponement as he tries to find a psychologist.

Judge Ismail agreed to postpone the matter to July but firmly said with or without a psychologist’s report Ackerman had to be sentenced.