Nzimande reveals billions spent on universities while UWC students protest
The higher education minister said billions more would be spent on fit-for-purpose infrastructure, but his visit was somewhat marred by University of the Western Cape students demonstrating.
CAPE TOWN – Minister of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says his department has spent R12 billion towards infrastructure development at the country's historically disadvantaged universities.
Nzimande revealed this at the unveiling of two new buildings at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Monday.
READ:
Nzimande denies hiding report on corruption at National Skills Fund
NSFAS funded unqualifying students to the tune of over R5bn, says SIU
The minister said his department had to date allocated more than R1.5 billion to UWC for infrastructure development.
He officially opened a 2,700 bed off-campus student residence, and a state-of-the-art education building on campus.
The minister said his department would continue to support South African universities in their mission to develop fit-for-purpose infrastructure.
"We must remain prudent and efficient of course in the use and management of our existing infrastructure, which is why I'm happy that UWC is doing it."
Nzimande said partnerships were important when tackling such projects.
"It is common knowledge that government has limited resources, notwithstanding the major progress that we are making, and therefore, the partnerships remain important if we are to move forward."
The minister's visit was, however, marred by student protests over water supply owing to load shedding.
[WATCH]' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 24, 2023
However, there was a standoff between private security and protesting students who were trying to block the Minister’s entourage from leaving. Private security used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and students retaliated by throwing stones pic.twitter.com/mgaTV6DCP7