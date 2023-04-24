Nzimande reveals billions spent on universities while UWC students protest

The higher education minister said billions more would be spent on fit-for-purpose infrastructure, but his visit was somewhat marred by University of the Western Cape students demonstrating.

CAPE TOWN – Minister of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says his department has spent R12 billion towards infrastructure development at the country's historically disadvantaged universities.

Nzimande revealed this at the unveiling of two new buildings at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Monday.

The minister said his department had to date allocated more than R1.5 billion to UWC for infrastructure development.

He officially opened a 2,700 bed off-campus student residence, and a state-of-the-art education building on campus.

The minister said his department would continue to support South African universities in their mission to develop fit-for-purpose infrastructure.

"We must remain prudent and efficient of course in the use and management of our existing infrastructure, which is why I'm happy that UWC is doing it."



Nzimande said partnerships were important when tackling such projects.

"It is common knowledge that government has limited resources, notwithstanding the major progress that we are making, and therefore, the partnerships remain important if we are to move forward."

The minister's visit was, however, marred by student protests over water supply owing to load shedding.