NSRI urges sailors to take communication devices when on long journeys

The NSRI’s call came after a 56-year-old sailor was presumed to be missing after no communications was received from him after he left Hout Bay Yacht Club in Cape Town on 2 March, headed for Martinique Island in the French Caribbean.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) urged sailors to take the necessary communication devices when tackling long journeys.

A 56-year-old sailor, Emmanuel Dailler, left Hout Bay Yacht Club in Cape Town on 2 March, headed for Martinique Island in the French Caribbean - a nearly 10,000-kilometre trip.

The Frenchman travelled alone aboard the Akela II on the high seas of the Atlantic Ocean.

But after no one heard from him for some time, the maritime community and French authorities became concerned.

But the NSRI's spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that they were relieved to discover that the sailor was safe.

"His wife and family have been informed by Mr Dailler of his safe arrival at his destination during the early hours of Sunday morning [on] 23 April 2023. I would like to thank all those involved in coordinating this search effort."