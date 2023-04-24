Mpholo family dealt another blow as authorities refuse to release Katlego's body

BLOEMFONTEIN - The grieving family of Katlego Mpholo, who was roped into the Thabo Bester saga, said their pain had been prolonged after pathologists refused to release their child's body.

Mpholo's body was used in a ruse that involved Bester's prison cell going up in flames at the maximum-security Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.

Mpholo's burnt body was identified after DNA results matched with his mother.

The family has to wait indefinitely to say goodbye to their son and find closure.

After a year in anguish searching for Mpholo in hospitals and mortuaries in the Free State, family members left the Bloemfontein forensic pathology services empty handed.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Mpholo's family said they had no closure, only deep wounds.

The deceased's cousin Dipuo Phakoe said Mpholo’s mother Monica Matsie was hospitalised after collapsing.

"Even Katlego's mother, she's at the hospital now because she collapsed after the police said we are not going to see the body of Katlego.”

The family said the Free State government's inaction and silence was deafening.