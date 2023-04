'I say these people need to be punished' - Mpholo family on Thabo Bester saga

Jacques Nelles | The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from prison has demanded to know how their son died. Bester managed to break out of prison last year after faking his own death by setting fire to his cell. A body was found inside, which was initially believed to be Bester's but it has now been identified as belonging to Katlego Bereng Mpholo.